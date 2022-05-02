Rohit Sharma behind Kuldeep Yadav’s resurgence, as Virat Kohli preferred Axar Patel



Kuldeep Yadav ’s childhood coach Kapil Dev Pandey has said that the Indian captain Rohit Sharma is the main man behind the wrist spinner’s resurgence. Kuldeep Yadav has had a remarkable run in the ongoing IPL, as he has managed to bag 17 wickets in just 9 games and is the second-highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League 2022, just behind his friend Yuzvendra Chahal. In an interview with TimesofIndia.com Kuldeep’s childhood coach Kapil Dev Pandey said that the captaincy change from Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma in the Indian cricket helped Kuldeep in many ways. He added that Kuldeep has good a record in Tests, he bagged 2 hat-tricks in ODI against Australia (in 2017) and West Indies (in 2019) and he is a good T20 International bowler. However, still, he was not getting a chance, which was a shocker for him.

Kuldeep’s childhood coach said that the “fantastic captain” Rohit protected Kuldeep’s career by giving him a chance in the team against the West Indies in February 2022.“Whenever captains trusted him, Kuldeep delivered. He has a good record in Tests. He has two hat-tricks in ODIs. He has a good T20I record. But still, he didn’t get enough opportunities. This is really shocking. Kuldeep’s career is protected because of Rohit Sharma. “Rohit is the man behind Kuldeep’s resurgence. He is a fantastic captain and he knows how to find talent in a big group of players. Ahead of the IPL, Rohit called Kuldeep and gave him the chance (against the West Indies). Kuldeep delivered too by taking two wickets,” Pandey said. Pandey also said that the India National Cricket Team captain Rohit should be given credit for Kuldeep’s sensational comeback in the Indian Premier League and without the support of Rohit, Rishabh Pant, and Ricky Ponting, Kuldeep wouldn’t have succeeded. He further added that Kuldeep played a lot of games under Virat Kohli but the former Indian captain picked Axar Patel ahead of Kuldeep due to his batting capabilities.