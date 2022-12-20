Rohit Sharma, Navdeep Saini ruled out of second Test against Bangladesh

India skipper Rohit Sharma and bowler Navdeep Saini have been ruled out of the second and final Test match of the two-game series against Bangladesh to be played in Dhaka starting from December 22, BCCI announced on Tuesday.

"Rohit Sharma is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team following his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka. The Medical Team is of the opinion that the injury needs some more time to heal completely before the Indian captain can bat and field with full intensity. He will continue his rehab and will not be available for the second and final Test against Bangladesh," BCCI said in a statement.

"Navdeep Saini is also ruled out of the second Test owing to an abdominal muscle strain. The fast bowler will now report to the NCA for further management of his injury," it further added.

India skipper missed the third and final ODI against Bangladesh with a finger injury sustained in the second match and could not make it to the ongoing first Test match being played at Chattogram.

With Rohit not travelling to Dhaka, vice-captain KL Rahul will continue to lead the team in his absence in the second and final Test of the series which India lead 1-0.

Not only Rohit Sharma but there were many other cricketers who failed to make it to the Indian squad like Jasprit Bumrah (back), Mohammad Shami (shoulder) and Ravindra Jadeja (knee). These star players have failed to recover in time and have been ruled out of both Tests.

In the first Test against hosts, India boosted their chances of appearing at next year's ICC World Test Championship with a comprehensive 188-run victory over a gritty Bangladesh in Chattogram on Sunday.

Spinners Axar Patel (4/77) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/73) did the majority of the damage as they shared seven Bangladesh wickets in the second innings between them and India climbed to the second spot on the World Test Championship standings as a result.

India's updated squad for second Test against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar and Jaydev Unadkat.

( With inputs from ANI )

