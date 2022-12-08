Rohit Sharma to consult expert in Mumbai for thumb injury

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma will fly to Mumbai in order to consult an expert after injuring his thumb in the second ODI against Bangladesh, head coach Rahul Dravid has said.Rohit's departure to India for medical consultation has put in doubt his participation in the two Test matches."Rohit will certainly miss the next game, fly back to Bombay, consult with an expert and see how it is and whether he can come back for the Test matches or not," Dravid said. "I'm not sure. It's too soon to say that (he'll be fit for the Tests or not).Despite the erratic form, Dravid managed to find some positives and heaped praise on allrounder Washington Sundar. "Again he (Washington) is someone who has had a lot of injuries last year," Dravid noted. "It's really nice to see the way he's coming back, he's bowled well in both the games and he batted well in New Zealand as well. Here because we wanted to lengthen our batting a little bit and keep that left-right combination going, we promoted Washington. We think that he's a very capable batsman and he can bat really well.

"I think for him to show that level of courage, he had a serious dislocation, he had to go to hospital to get that set right, stitches in his hand, a couple of injections to go out and bat," Dravid further added on Rohit's unbeaten 51 that came off just 28 balls batting at No.9. "Credit to him, he was really determined to go out and have a go and take a chance and it's amazing how close he got us with that innings, it was an absolutely phenomenal innings by the skipper. Great courage to be able to go out there and give us a chance. Unfortunately, in the end we couldn't get over the line."While also confirming that Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar are out of contention to play the final ODI with injuries, Dravid brushed aside concerns surrounding India's form in ODI cricket following back-to-back series defeats. "It's a really exciting format," he said. "As you saw in these games it's a terrific format to play. When there's a lot of cricket, you have to prioritise certain formats. For the last couple of years we've certainly prioritized the T20 format with two World Cups so a lot of our boys haven't played a lot of one-day cricket. Over the next 8-9 months we will be prioritizing one-day cricket a lot and hopefully we will get our full squad to be able to play from the home series in January.

