Rohit Sharma's biggest challenge would be to come back into form: Irfan Pathan

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan picked Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan as his first choice openers in ODI cricket, with Shubman Gill as the backup.Pathan stressed that India team should have at least three openers in place in the 50-over format."I really think right now you should keep at least three openers in place, and for me Rohit and Ishan comes first and then obviously Shubman Gill," said Pathan while speaking on Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues'.

Irfan Pathan is confident that India captain Rohit Sharma, who is making a return from an injury, will soon find his form as the Men in Blue get ready to take on Sri Lanka from Tuesday in a three-match ODI series. The India skipper has not exactly struggled for runs but has also not been in his best form. In the 2022 T20 World Cup, Rohit consistently failed to give India strong starts. He is now set to return to action in the ODI series against Sri Lanka after suffering a thumb injury last month against Bangladesh.