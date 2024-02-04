Irfan Pathan Reveals Wife Safa's Face on 8th Marriage Anniversary

On February 3rd, Saturday, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan marked his 8th wedding anniversary with wife Safa Baig.Infinite roles mastered by one soul - mood booster, comedian, troublemaker, and the constant companion, friend, and mother of my children. In this beautiful journey, I cherish you as my wife. Happy 8th my love," wrote Pathan while sharing a picture of his with wife on social media. As per multiple media reports, this is the first time that the face of Pathan's wife was seen.

This was the first time when Irfan has publicly revealed his wife's face on social media platforms. Previously, Safa Baig was always seen veiled alongside him in all of his social media posts.Irfan Pathan and Safa exchanged vows in 2016, and their union has been blessed with two sons, Imran and Suleiman.The former India all-rounder enjoyed an illustrious cricketing journey, with the T20 World Cup win in 2007 being one of the highlights of his career. Pathan had produced a player-of-the-match performance in the final of the tournament against Pakistan.He was also the first Indian pacer to take a hat-trick in Tests, achieving the feat during a match against Pakistan in 2006; he had dismissed opener Salman Butt, Younis Khan, and Mohammad Yousuf to achieve the feat.