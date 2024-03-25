IPL 2024: Irfan Pathan Slams Hardik Pandya's Cowardly Act Against Gujarat Titans

Former India Cricketer Irfan Pathan teared into Mumbai Indian skipper Hardik Pandya for his poor execution and captaincy against Gujarat Titans. Irfan Pathan, who was watching the match closely from the Hindi commentary box, took to X and expressed his views on homegrown Indian players’ proficiency against spin. Pathan wrote that Hardik Pandya should have come at 5 instead of sending Tim David to face GT’s Afghani leg-spinner, Rashid Khan.

The former all-rounder, who is a part of the Star Sports commentary entourage, claimed that if he had been MI’s coach then he would have sent an Indian to face spinners. His comments were also a cryptic dig towards the weakness of foreign batters against quality slow bowlers. Why Tim David was ahead of Hardik when Rashid Khan’s one-over was left? I would choose Indian better than overseas batter any day vs spinner.” – Irfan Pathan wrote on X.

That particular decision proved to be the game-changing moment of the game as Rashid Khan didn’t concede many runs against Tim David. A few balls later, the Australian was sent back to the dressing room by veteran seamer Mohit Sharma in the 18th over’s last ball.