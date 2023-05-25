Ronsford Beaton's bowling action cleared after two month ban

New Delhi [India], May 25 : West Indies pace bowler Ronsford Beaton has been cleared to continue bowling after his action was found to be legal on Thursday after an assessment in England was conducted.

The 30-year-old bowler was suspended from bowling by Cricket West Indies in March 2023 after his action was deemed to be illegal by an independent assessor at Loughborough University, an ICC-accredited testing centre for suspect bowling actions.

Cricket West Indies released an official statement to announce Beaton's eligibility to bowl.

"Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced that following an assessment of a remodeled bowling action, Guyanese fast bowler Ronsford Beaton has been cleared to resume bowling in regional and international cricket.

Beaton's bowling action was assessed by officials at Loughborough University in England, where it was found to be within acceptable limits," as stated by a statement from Cricket West Indies.

Beaton's bowling became the talking point in March after the match officials reported his action during the West Indies Championship fourth-round match. After the report an assessment was conducted at at Loughborough University.

"The assessment was required after Beaton's action was reported back in March by match officials during the West Indies Championship fourth-round match between Guyana Harpy Eagles and Jamaica Scorpions at the Guyana National Stadium.

Following this, an assessment was conducted which found his bowling action to be illegal by officials at Loughborough University.

In line with CWI's approved process for dealing with illegal bowling actions, Beaton underwent remedial work to remodel his action and video footage was sent to Loughborough University for analysis using an Opinion Report which was conducted earlier this month. The fast bowler has subsequently been cleared to resume bowling," the statement ended.

