Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] May 11 : Match number 56 of the Indian Premier League is set to take place on Thursday at Eden Gardens. Rajasthan Royals will be taking on Kolkata Knight Riders. Ahead of the match, Royal's pacer Trent Boult said that one must be extremely clear about the plan while bowling to Andre Russell.

Rajasthan Royals are at the 5th spot in IPL league table with 10 points on the board. Having played 11 matches, they have won five and lost six. In their last five matches, they have lost four and won just one match.

KKR are in the 6th position with 10 points. They have played 11 matches winning five and losing six.

"Russell is one of the most destructive batters in T20 cricket. He has 600 plus six (603) in the format. He's a guy you need to be extremely clear about your plan," Trent Boult said.

"I have managed to get him out a couple of times. But you got to be very, very precise with how you bowl to him. He is a big player for KKR."

Asked about the standard and competition level of the IPL, Boult said: "No score is safe, we have seen some incredible chases, and 90 per cent of the games probably have come down to the last over. It's just high quality."

Speaking on Rajasthan Royals' current form, the bowler said, "We have had some great games. I always believe it is a momentum game, it is time to flip that momentum."

"I would love to take more wickets. It is a tough format. I have enjoyed some success at the start of the tournament. I think, I have a lot to offer, I am taking every game as it comes," he added.

Trent Boult has got 10 wickets in eight matches in this IPL season.

