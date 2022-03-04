Sachin Tendulkar mourns Shane Warne's unfortunate demise: 'Indians have special place for you'

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar paid tribute to Shane Warne after the Australian leg-spinner passed away at the age of 52 on Friday.

The iconic spinner passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack, his management company said in a statement to Fox Sports.

"Shocked, stunned & miserable... Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off-field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young!" Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

Shane Warne was one of the best leg-spinners to have embraced the game and was fondly known as 'King of Spin'. Warne scalped 708 wickets in his illustrious career which spanned for 145 Test matches.

Warne played 194 One Day Internationals for Australia in which he scalped 293 wickets. The right-hander was also handy with the bat as he scored 3,154 runs in his Test career. He amassed 1,018 runs in the 50-overs format.

The leg-spinner was known for his guile bowling and took a total of 1001 wickets. He became the first-ever bowler to scale the peak of 1,000 international wickets.

( With inputs from ANI )

