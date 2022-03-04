Sachin Tendulkar mourns the sudden demise of his biggest rival Shane Warne

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne, considered as one of the all-time greats of the game who redefined spin bowling, has died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand. An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets.

Shocked, stunned & miserable…



Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you.



Gone too young! pic.twitter.com/219zIomwjB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2022

