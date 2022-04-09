Sachin Tendulkar shares an emotional video of him in BEST bus

Sachin Tendulkar, one of the greatest batsmen in the world, was seen reliving his old memories of Mumbai. A few days ago, Tendulkar shared some photos of himself on social media, recalling his journey in the BEST bus. Now he has posted a video reminiscing those moments. In this video, Mumbaikar Sachin Tendulkar remembers his childhood days. Talking about BEST bus number 315, Sachin seemed to be very emotional. Tendulkar said he used to travel from his home in Bandra to Shivaji Park by bus number 315. Tendulkar used to travel by this bus for cricket practice. In a video posted on Instagram, Tendulkar also mentioned his favorite seat. Tendulkar said he often sat in the back seat window.

At the same time, Tendulkar jokingly said that sometimes he would sit on that seat and sleep well because of the wind. Many times he would forget his stop and move on. Recalling his childhood days, he said that all these things make him happy. Sachin Tendulkar started his professional cricket career at a very young age. Tendulkar made his domestic cricket debut in 1988 at the tender age of 15 from Mumbai.

Sachin Tendulkar made his international debut in 1989 against Team India, a year after his debut in domestic cricket. Tendulkar then played cricket for the Indian team for 24 consecutive years till 2013. He played 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I for India. Tendulkar is the highest run scorer in ODI and Test cricket in the world.