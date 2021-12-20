Sachin Tendulkar thanks traffic cop for saving a close friend after a road accident

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar penned a congratulatory message thanking a Mumbai Traffic police constable who on November 30 had rushed an accident victim to Nanavati hospital while taking proper care of her spine that got damaged in the mishap. The victim turned out to be a close friend of the cricketer who recently greeted the traffic cop saying, “The world is a beautiful place because of such people.” The actor’s tweet on December 17 was shared by Mumbai Police on their Twitter handle on Monday.

An excerpt from the tweet reads, “Few days ago, a close friend met with a serious accident. By God’s grace she is better now. However, it was the timely help from a traffic cop that made the difference. He immediately took her in an auto to a hospital and applied real presence of mind ensuring her severely damaged spine had minimal movement while traveling. There are several people like him who go beyond the call of duty.

”The incident took place around 4.57 pm on November 30 opposite Santacruz police station in Santacruz (west). The victim Nirupama Chavan, 47, was commuting in a rickshaw and a heavy vehicle hit a pole next to her rickshaw. The pole fell on her rickshaw, severely injuring Chavan. About 10 to 15 people rushed to the spot and lifted the heavy pole. The traffic constable, Suresh Dhumse, wasting no time put her on the rickshaw’s seat and took her to Nanavati hospital.