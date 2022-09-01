Sachin Tendulkar to captain India Legends in Road Safety World Series Season 2

Sachin Tendulkar will lead defending champions India Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series, starting September 10. The organisers confirmed the availability of the batting great, who was part of the inaugural edition as well.The second edition of RSWS, a 22-day tournament, will be played across various venues. The tournament opener will be held in Kanpur while Raipur will host the two semifinals and the final, which will be held on October 1. Other venues include Indore and Dehradun.

New Zealand Legends will be the new team to join the Road Safety World Series. The organisers are yet to confirm the squads but the New Zealand players will join Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and England during the event played primarily to create awareness towards road safety in the country and around the globe. The Road Safety World Series is supported by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the Ministry of Information and Technology and Youth Affairs and Sports of the Government of India.