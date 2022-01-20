Sachin Tendulkar to pull out from second edition of Road Safety World Series

Sachin Tendulkar, who led India Legends to title victory in the inaugural edition of the Road Safety World Series, will not be taking part in its second season. The reason behind champion players decision stems from the fact that several cricketers have complained of unpaid dues from the first edition of the tournament. Tendulkar, who was the brand ambassador of the tournament's inaugural edition, has called off his association with the tournament. News agency PTI has reported that Tendulkar himself is yet to receive his entire payment.



The report further stated that news in Bangladesh media suggest that former cricketers Khaled Mahmud, Khaled, Mehrab Hossain, Rajin Saleh, Hannan Sarkar, and Nafees Iqbal haven't been paid any money so far."Sachin will not be a part of RSWS this season. The tournament is marked from March 1-19 in the UAE but Sachin will not be a part of this tournament in any form," a source close to developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity. "Yes, Sachin is among many cricketers who took part in the tournament, who haven't been paid by the organisers. And one needs to get in touch with a Ravi Gaikwad, who was the premier organiser."The first edition of the tournament began in 2020, before Covid-19 pandemic brought it to a temporary halt. The series resumed the following year in 2021 where Tendulkar successfully led India Legends to win, beating Sri Lanka legends in the final. The likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Zaheer Khan and others had turned up for the event.