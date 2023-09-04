New Delhi [India], September 4 : 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan on Monday after the couple welcomed their baby boy.

Sachin who has often been regarded as the greatest cricketer in history took to X, formerly known as Twitter to share a special message and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to the two of you on the newest addition to your family! Wishing little Angad a life filled with love, joy and countless beautiful innings. Welcome to the world young champ!"

Earlier in the day, Bumrah announced the arrival of their baby boy named Angad Jasprit Bumrah on X.

"Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it ❤️ - Jasprit and Sanjana," posted Bumrah on his official X handle, previously known as Twitter.

The speedster left for Mumbai amid the ongoing Asia Cup due to personal reasons. The Indian cricketer is expected to be back in time for the Super Stage of the tournament, starting from September 6 onwards. Pace veteran Mohammed Shami, who did not play in the first clash against Pakistan at Kandy, and replaced him during the match against Nepal.

Bumrah had just made his international cricket return after over 10 months from injury during India's T20I series against Ireland as a captain. Not only he led a young Indian team to a series win, but also displayed amazing fitness and rhythm, taking four wickets in two matches, with the best figures of 2/15.

In Group A, Pakistan qualified for the Super Four stage with three points following a win over Nepal and a washout against arch-rivals India, which caused them to share a point each. Now India (1 point) and Nepal (0 points) have to win this match to qualify for the Super Four stage.

