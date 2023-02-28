Sachin Tendulkar's life-sized statue to be erected at Mumbai's Wankhede

A life-size statue of Sachin Tendulkar will be installed inside the iconic Wankhede stadium in Mumbai where he played his final game for India. According to Indian Express, the statue will be unveiled either on April 30, on the occasion of Sachin’s 50th birthday, or during the 50-over World Cup later this year.

It will be the first statue in Wankhede Stadium, we will decide where it will be placed," MCA president Amol Kale was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.“He (Tendulkar) is a Bharat Ratna and everyone knows what he has done for cricket. As he turns 50, it will be a small token of appreciation from the MCA. I spoke to him three weeks ago and his consent was received," Kale said. There are not many life-size statues inside cricket stadiums across the nation. So far, there are only three separate statues of former Indian skipper Colonel CK Nayudu installed at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) stadium in Nagpur, VDCA stadium in Andhra, and Holkar Stadium in Indore.

As far as Wankhede is concerned, there is a stand named after Sachin Tendulkar, a corporate box named after former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and another stand named after former captain Dilip Vengsarkar.