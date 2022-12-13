Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun makes his Ranji debut for Goa

December 13, 2022

 Arjun Tendulkar, on Tuesday, December 13, made his debut in the Ranji Trophy for Goa in the Elite Group C match against Rajasthan at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim.

The left-arm pacer, earlier this year, shifted to Goa after not getting enough chances to play for Mumbai. He has only played seven List A matches and nine T20s for Mumbai and Goa. The match against Rajasthan happened to be his first-class debut as well.

Arjun was also a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but he didn’t get a chance to play. Mahela Jayawardene, the head coach of MI, said that Arjun needed to improve on certain aspects of his game to make it to a playing XI.

Tags :Arjun tendulkarArjun tendulkargoaRanji Trophy 2022-23