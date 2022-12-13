Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun makes his Ranji debut for Goa

Arjun Tendulkar, on Tuesday, December 13, made his debut in the Ranji Trophy for Goa in the Elite Group C match against Rajasthan at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground in Porvorim.

The left-arm pacer, earlier this year, shifted to Goa after not getting enough chances to play for Mumbai. He has only played seven List A matches and nine T20s for Mumbai and Goa. The match against Rajasthan happened to be his first-class debut as well.

Arjun was also a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), but he didn’t get a chance to play. Mahela Jayawardene, the head coach of MI, said that Arjun needed to improve on certain aspects of his game to make it to a playing XI.