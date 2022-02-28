Sciver shines as England beat Bangladesh by 109 runs in World Cup warm-up

Lincoln, Feb 28 England all-round Nat Sciver shone as the defending champions defeated Bangladesh by 109 runs in their first warm-up match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 at Lincoln Green on Monday. After making a composed 108 to lead England to 310/9, Nat took 2/40 with the ball as Bangladesh were all out for 201.

England openers Lauren Winfield-Hill and Tammy Beaumont put on 81 for the first wicket before Tammy had to depart for 38 off 49 balls. Lauren made 55 off 43 before being given out lbw off Ritu Moni with England on 100/2. Her dismissal brought Nat Sciver to the crease and she along with skipper Heather Knight went about the rebuilding job.

Heather made 27 off 36 balls before being bowled by a jubilant Lata Mondal. Danni Wyatt and Sophia Dunkley were dismissed on successive deliveries from Nahida Akter, who was Bangladesh's best bowler with figures of 3/49.

Emma Lamb survived the hat-trick ball and was at the crease to congratulate Sciver on bringing up her century of 97 balls. Lamb made a useful cameo of 28 as England ended on 310/9, setting Bangladesh a target 100 runs more than they had ever scored in ODIs.

Left-arm pacer Tash Farrant was forced off with illness in her third over but Sciver and Freya Davies were on hand to reduce Bangladesh to 54/3 in the 15th over with Fargana Hoque falling for a duck as Sciver's second victim.

Tash was joined off the pitch by Sophie Ecclestone who was not used throughout the game as a precaution due to a slight calf niggle and with Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole rested, other bowlers were given a chance.

Dunkley took her chance by dismissing Sobhana Mostary lbw, while Kate Cross was her usual economical self on her way to 1/22 from seven overs. Sharmin Akhter was the shining light for Bangladesh but was run out on 81 off 137 balls, four balls shy of the finish.

Heather got the final wicket as England bowled Bangladesh out for 201 to claim a comfortable victory.

Tuesday's warm-up matches will see New Zealand square off against Australia at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval while India will be up against the West Indies at the Rangiora Oval.

Brief Scores: England 310/9 in 50 overs (Nat Sciver 108, Lauren Winfield-Hill 55; Nahida Akter 3/49, Suraya Azmim 2/53) beat Bangladesh 201 all out in 50 overs (Sharmin Akhter 81, Shamima Sultana 33; Nat Sciver 2/12, Freya Davis 2/40, Charlie Dean 2/43) by 109 runs.

