Second edition of Road Safety World Series to feature Suresh Raina playing for India Legends

Suresh Raina is set to join the squad of India Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series, the official Twitter handle of the league said on Tuesday.

After Suresh Raina announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket on Tuesday, speculation about the southpaw playing in leagues across the globe took root. The Road Safety World Series, however, confirmed that the batsman would be joining them.

"Hold on your nerves, we have something more for you! @ImRaina, who is also the first Indian to score a hundred in all three formats, is all set to join India Legends for the second season of the Road Safety World Series", read the tweet.

The Road Safety World Series cricket tournament schedule was announced on Monday. The second season of the Road Safety World Series was recently announced. The season will see legends from Indian cricket like Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and many more will be seen playing.

The tournament will take place in four cities: Kanpur, Indore, Dehradun, and Raipur. September will mark the beginning of the second season, while October will mark the start of the final leg of the tournament.

The tournament kicks off on September 10 in Kanpur where India Legends take on South African legends.

India, New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, and England will be among the teams playing. In addition to the two semifinals and the summit clash, there will also be a third-place playoff.

The RSWS is supported by the Government of India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Information and Technology, and Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar will lead defending champions India Legends in the second edition of the Road Safety World Series (RSWS). Kanpur will host the opener and Raipur will host the two semi-finals and final.

The India Legend team includes the stylish and dynamic left-hander Yuvraj Singh who has played critical knocks to take India to victory. The team will also include legends like Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Stuart Binny, S Badrinath, Naman Ojha as a wicketkeeper, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar and Rahul Sharma.

( With inputs from ANI )

