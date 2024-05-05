IIT Kanpur Students Organised Same-Sex Wedding With a Twist (Watch Videos)

In a delightful display of creativity and camaraderie, students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur organised a unique tradition where the final year students organize a full-fledged same-sex wedding ceremony, complete with all the traditional rituals and ceremonies.

Every year, as the academic journey at IIT Kanpur comes to a close for the graduating batch, the campus transforms into a vibrant hub of wedding preparations. From decking up the venue with colorful decorations to arranging for sumptuous feasts, the students leave no stone unturned to ensure that the wedding celebration is nothing short of spectacular.

The ceremony unfolds with all the traditional wedding rituals, with two male students taking on the roles of bride and groom. However, the highlight arrives when the bride's chosen lover enters the scene, ready to whisk her away. This sets the stage for a mock fight between the groom and the lover, with the winner claiming the bride's hand in (mock) marriage.