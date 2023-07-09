'See ya, Jonny', Smith takes revenge on Bairstow for Day 2 remarks

Leeds [UK], July 9 : Steve Smith had the last laugh in his newly evoked rivalry on Day 4 of the third Test of the Ashes 2023 series at Headingley Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Australia and England's encounter at Headingley have never disappointed in the entertainment aspect and even this time it lived up to the expectations.

On Day 2 of the highly engaging third Test, Jonny Bairstow took a slight dig at Australia's Steve Smith after his dismissal.

Smith became Moeen Ali's 200th Test wicket as he tried to play a flick shot on a tossed-up delivery, Smith failed to give it enough elevation and the ball landed straight into the hands of Ben Duckett.

As soon as Duckett got hold of the ball, Bairstow said "See ya, Smudge!" to Smith which prompted the batter to turn around and yell: "What did you say? hey, shut up" as he pointed his finger at the keeper.

Two days later Smith had the last laugh when Bairstow fell to Mitchell Starc in the second session. Bairstow tried to go for a bid drive, found an inside edge and the ball crashed into the stumps.

Smith wasn't in the mood to let go of the opportunity as he bid farewell to the departing batter by saying 'See ya, Jonny'. Even Australia's players put up their own spin on his send-off for Steve Smith.

While Smith settled his account with Bairstow, England on the other hand managed to pull one back and keep the Ashes 2023 series alive.

Chris Woakes and Harry Brook put on an impressive display with the bat, supported by Mark Wood's crucial contribution in the final moments of the game, leading England to a thrilling 3-wicket victory on Day 4 of the third Test.

Both teams will square off after a nine-day break at Old Trafford on July 19.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor