India vs England Day 1: England Bundle Out for 218 at Dharamsala, Kuldeep Yadav Shines for India

England suffered a dramatic batting collapse as Kuldeep Yadav's fourth five-wicket haul bundled England batsman to 218 on day one of the fifth Test at Dharamsala. Kuldeep engineered a middle-order collapse that saw England lose three wickets for no run and all of a sudden they found themselves reeling at 175 for six from three down on the same score. The left-arm wrist spinner, who struck twice in the morning, added three more wickets to his tally in the afternoon while R Ashwin took two. Jonny Bairstow (29 off 19), who like Ashwin is playing his 100th Test, showed plenty of intent in his innings but could not last long. Like the other batters, he could not read Kuldeep from his hands and got a faint outside edge off a googly.

One of the best pitches in the series to bat on if not the best. They were equally lucky and did well to survive some testing new ball bowling from Bumrah and Siraj. It looked pretty at 100/1, it looked decent at 175/3 but they lost 5 wickets for 8 runs and threw their towels away. Lack of techqniue, lack of application you can call it whatever you want. Crawley waged a lone battle and looked so good. England just didn't have answers to Kuldeep's spin.

TOSS – England have won the toss and elected to bat first.

India (Playing XI) – Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal (In for Rajat Patidar), Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah (In for Akash Deep).

England (Playing XI) – Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (WK), Tom Hartley, Mark Wood (In place of Ollie Robinson), James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir.