Sehwag, Raina hail Dinesh Karthik after India level series against South Africa

Rajkot, June 18 Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Suresh Raina lavished praises on wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik following his breathtaking knock in the fourth T20I against South Africa on Friday.

Karthik slammed his first fifty in the T20Is as India defeated South Africa by 82 runs in the fourth match of the series.

Avesh Khan picked four wickets and was the star performer for the hosts as India levelled the series 2-2.

Sehwag lauded both Karthik and Avesh for their impeccable performances while Raina congratulated Team India for a "terrific win".

"DK today in the first half. And Avesh whose place was questioned after being wicketless in the first three matches. Winning in style -Team India," Sehwag tweeted.

"Many congratulations to #TeamIndia on such a terrific win???? Outstanding performance by @DineshKarthik and @hardikpandya7 & well played by the entire team, keep up the spirits! #INDvSA," Raina tweeted.

Meanwhile, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha praised the team for making a comeback in the series.

"#TeamIndia is like Ambassador car!! Kabhi kabhi Starting problem hoti hai. Par ek bar chalna shuru kar deti hai to pura chand tak chalti hai," Ojha said on the Koo app.

The fifth and final T20I which is also the series decider will be played on Sunday in Bengaluru.

