Series against West Indies gives England chance to bounce back strongly: Crawley

St. John's (Antigua), Feb 28 England opener Zak Crawley said his team is keen to 'bounce back strongly' in the series against the West Indies after the 4-0 thrashing in the Ashes in Australia. Since that nightmarish series in Australia, England arrived in Antigua last week for a three-match Test series with some fresh faces and a new interim head coach in Paul Collingwood.

"It's pretty easy (to put it behind you). We know what when wrong, we've analysed what we did wrong and we're looking to move forwards now. That's what I personally feel anyway. I learnt a lot in that series, as I think we all did. I think you learn a lot in general from losing actually and it gives you a chance to bounce back strongly. I think we will during this series and in the coming year," said Crawley to Sky Sports News.

Talking about the mood in the team ahead of the Test series, Crawley said, "There's a lot of excitement about this series, we're loving being here in the Caribbean, it's a great place to travel to and play. So, we're really looking forward to the series and we're a positive group at the moment."

After enduring a difficult 2021, Crawley was brought back into the playing eleven for last three Tests in the Ashes. But it was a strokeful 77 in second innings at Sydney which served as reminder for Crawley's abilities in Test cricket. Crawley, 24, now wants to repay the faith by scoring lots of runs in Tests.

"It still wasn't the runs I wanted but the way that I played, I was pleased with. It's given me a platform to kick on from. I feel I understand my game a lot more now, after having a tough year last year.

"I work hard on my game, and you create your own luck. Obviously, people trusted in me again and I'm looking to repay them and score a lot of runs for them this year and for England in general. I think we're going to have a good year and hopefully I can be a big part of that."

Crawley believes if Collingwood becomes the head coach full-time, he would fit well. "It's been good (as of now). I've always thought he's good coach, enjoyed working with him and now he's head coach, that's no different. The messages have been about the way that we're going to play and the way that we're going to move forwards as a group in training.

"There were some things we might have got a bit wrong in Australia, so we're looking to put them right. I think we're going to be a bit more positive in our mindset. I think he would be good at it (on full-time position). Obviously, I don't know what direction they're going to go in, but I think he's a really good coach. If he gets the job, I think he'd do really well."

