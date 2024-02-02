Rishabh Pant Opens Up About Comparison With MS Dhoni, Says 'I Used to Go to My Room and…'

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has opened up about the emotional toll he experienced early in his international cricket career due to constant comparisons with legendary cricketer MS Dhoni. Pant, who debuted for the Men in Blue in 2017, shared his struggles during a Star Sports series documenting his recovery from a life-threatening car crash in 2022.

In the initial phase of his career, Pant faced scrutiny and criticism for being seen as Dhoni's replacement. The 26-year-old expressed his bewilderment at being compared to a cricketing icon while still establishing himself in the team.

“First of all, I didn't understand why questions were raised. I had just made it to the team, and people were talking about being a replacement. Why were people raising such questions at a youngster? Why are you comparing? There shouldn't be any comparison at all. Some have played five matches and the others have played 500," Pant said.

"It's been such a long journey, so many ups and downs, so the comparison is not fair. I used to really feel very bad. I used to go back to my room and cry at 20-21 years of age. Under stress, I couldn't breathe. So much pressure, and I didn't know what to do. I missed a stumping in Mohali, and the crowd started to chant ‘Dhoni Dhoni’," he added.

“I always find it difficult to explain my relationship with MS. Dhoni. There are some with whom you can talk freely. I discuss everything with MSD. I have learned so much from him. I discuss things with him that I wouldn't discuss with anybody else. That's the kind of relationship with him," he said.

Pant is still recovering from a serious car crash in 2022. He mentioned that, at this point, Dhoni is the only person he feels comfortable sharing everything with. However, he also admitted that being compared to the iconic Dhoni was tough in the early days of his career.

The wicketkeeper highlighted the supportive environment created by senior players like Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni, emphasizing the welcoming nature of the Indian team. “In the start, I was very young, and there were a lot of senior players, a lot of them actually. Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni were there, all seniors. It does take some time, but I didn't get the feeling of them being super seniors. They were very welcoming and made me very comfortable. They make every new player very comfortable. This is the culture of the Indian team," he said.