Shaheen Afridi becomes number one ranked bowler in ODIs

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi became the number one ranked ODI bowler in the world after the ICC announced the latest update on Wednesday. Afridi has been in great form for Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup and is currently the joint leading wicket-taker, 16 scalps, for the tournament alongside Australia spinner Adam Zampa.“The tall left-armer took another three wickets during Pakistan's emphatic triumph over Bangladesh in Kolkata on Tuesday to keep his side's semi-final hopes alive, and it also helped catapult the 23-year-old past nine of his contemporaries to claim the mantle as the No.1 ranked ODI bowler,” the ICC said in a press release.

Yesterday, Shaheen Afridi became the quickest fast-bowler to complete 100 wickets in one-day cricket during the World Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Kolkata. Shaheen is also the fastest Pakistani bowler to reach 100 wickets, going past Saqlain Mushtaq who did it in 53 matches.Shaheen made his international debut in Tests, ODIs and T20Is in 2018.The 23-year-old pacer did it in 51 matches, overtaking Mitchell Starc who achieved the feat in 52 outings. He captains the Lahore Qalandars in the PSL and under his leadership, Lahore Qalandars won their first PSL title in the 2022 season and again went on to win the 2023 season, becoming the first team in PSL history to successfully defend their title. He is the first Pakistani to win the Garfield Sobers trophy.