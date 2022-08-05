Shakib Al Hasan lands in trouble for endorsing betting company, BCB to investigate

Shakib Al Hasan has once again courted controversy as country’s cricket board is set to investigate an alleged social media post from him endorsing a sports betting company. Back in 2019, Shakib was banned by the ICC for one year on charges of failing to report a corrupt approach from an Indian bookmaker. As per existing laws in Bangladesh, there is prohibition on facilitation and promotion of any gambling related activities. BCB president Nazmul Hassan said that they will serve Shakib a notice for not informing them of the sponsorship deal. "There are two things. Firstly there is no chance of taking permission because we won't give permission. If there is anything related with betting we won't give any permission, Nazmul said. "That means he did not ask any permission from us. Second we have to know whether he had really signed a deal or not.

"In today's meeting the issue was raised and we said how can it happen, because it is impossible. If that happens ask him immediately. Serve him notice and ask him how it happened because the board will not allow it. If it is related with betting we won't allow that. We have said that today."Some are saying in the board that it might not be related with that (Betwinner is an online gambling portal) and in that case we are unable to take a decision. Still I have asked them to know it as soon as possible. Board's stance is very clear that it is impossible for us."[But] first we have to know what he has done. This (betting related activities) is not only in cricket but in this country it is prohibited and the law does not permit it. This is a serious issue. We cannot depend on Facebook posting or things like that we have to investigate it. If it is true, than board will take necessary steps," Nazmul added.