Shakib Al Hasan opts out of Betwinner deal after BCB warning

Shakib Al Hasan has withdrawn from his deal with Betwinner, following Bangladesh Cricket Board’s ultimatum. BCB chief Nazmul Hasan had stated in no uncertain terms about the board’s zero-tolerance policy regarding any players association with any establishment that facilitate or promote betting or gambling.

The 35-year-old was expected to lead the team in the upcoming Asia Cup until the issues around his sponsorship deals with Betwinner popped up. As per the Bangladesh laws and constitution, gambling activities are strictly prohibited. Shakib had announced his association with Betwinner, which prompted a probe from BCB. Earlier on August 11, BCB chief Nazmul Hasan clarified BCB’s stand on the matter, and just hours after his comments came Shakib’s withdrawal, which now puts him back into selection contention.