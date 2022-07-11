Shepherd named in West Indies squad for ODI series vs Bangladesh after Keemo Paul tests Covid-positive

Georgetown (Guyana), July 10 West Indies right-arm pace bowler Romario Shepherd has been named in the 13-member squad to face Bangladesh in the three-match One-Day International series beginning later on Sunday after Keemo Paul tested positive for Covid-19.

Shepherd was originally a reserve. Cricket West Indies' (CWI) selection panel said in a statement that Odean Smith has now been added as the reserve for the series.

Shepherd bowled well in the recent T20I series, where he was the leading wicket-taker with six wickets (average 11.33; economy 7.5) including a career-best 3/21 in the first T20I at Windsor Park, Dominica. He will now have the opportunity, subject to selection, to play more games in front of his home crowd at the Guyana National Stadium.

Full squad: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Kaecy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd. Reserve: Odean Smith.

