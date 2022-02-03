Shikhar Dhawan, who tested positive for Covid-19, said he is doing well and thanked his fans for the well wishes. The BCCI said on Wednesday that 7 members of the Indian team contracted the virus after their arrival in Ahmedabad ahead of the ODI series against West Indies.Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shreyas Iyer were among the 3 players in the squad who contracted the virus along with standby player Navdeep Saini and 3 other members of the support staff. All of them are in isolation and will be monitored by the BCCI medical team.

Thank you everyone for your wishes 🙏 I’m doing fine and humbled by all the love that’s come my way 😊 pic.twitter.com/oKvyXAwGk9 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) February 3, 2022

"Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and fast bowler Navdeep Saini’s (standby player) RT-PCR tests conducted on Monday (January 31) have returned positive results," the BCCI said. Notably, all the members of the Indian team were asked tho undergo RT-PCR tests at home and were allowed to travel to Ahmedabad only after they returned negative result."Thank you everyone for your wishes. I'm doing fine and humbled by all the love that's come my way," Dhawan said.The BCCI on Wednesday added Mayank Agarwal to the ODI squad which will be led by Rohit Sharma who returned from a hamstring injury. With both Dhawan and Gaikwad unlikely to be available at least for the first couple of matches, Mayank is all set to open with Rohit.