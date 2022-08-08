Shoaib Akhtar cries from hospital bed as he undegoes surgery in Australia

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar shared an emotional video after undergoing knee surgery in Melbourne, Australia. In the video, the speedster gave an update of his well-being and asked all the fans to pray for his quick recovery. In his video, he expressed the hope that this would be his final operation.

The former fast bowler said he was still in pain even after 11 years of his retirement. He said that he could have played for another four to five years. But he was aware that if he did, he would become wheelchair-bound. He actually bid farewell to cricket for that reason.The renowned bowler from Pakistan had previously posted a video message prior to surgery in which he said that while he had undergone five surgical procedures of a similar nature, it had all been "worth it" for him because representing Pakistan as a fast bowler meant so much to him.

