Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar and His Wife Blessed With Baby Girl | See PHOTO

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has welcomed a baby girl, his third child, Nooreh Ali Akhtar, on Friday, March 1. Akhtar, known as the "Rawalpindi Express," shared the news on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Shoaib Akhtar posted, "Mikaeel & Mujaddid have a baby sister now. Allah taala has blessed us with a baby daughter. Welcoming Nooreh Ali Akhtar, born during Jumma prayers, 19th of Shaban, 1445 AH. 1st of March, 2024. Aap sab ki duaon ka talab gaar, Shoaib Akhtar."

Shoaib Akhtar and Rubab Khan got married in a private Nikah ceremony in Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa province, in 2014. The cricket legend, then 38, tied the knot with Rubab, who was 20 years old at the time. The couple embraced parenthood for the first time with the birth of their son Mikaeel in November 2016, followed by the arrival of Mujaddid in July 2019.

