World Cup 2023: Not picking Yuzvendra Chahal beyond me - Shoaib Akhtar

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's omission from India's ODI World Cup 2023 squad has baffled former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar. Shoaib Akhtar called out the selection and said that Yuzvendra Chahal was good enough to play in any team across the world.Not picking Chahal is beyond me. The odd thing for India is that when they score 220-230 they increase one batter. If the top 5 do not bat well, how will the no. 8 bat?" Akhtar said in the press conference.

After getting overlooked for the Asia Cup 2023 and the impending ODI World Cup 2023, India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has decided to extend his cricket journey in Europe.The Indian National cricketer, who is soon to experience county cricket, shares his enthusiasm about this new episode of his professional life. "This is an exciting challenge for me, playing in English county cricket, and one I'm very much looking forward to," Chahal expresses in a club announcement.By joining the Kent squad, Chahal becomes the second Indian cricketer in the team after seamer Arshdeep Singh. "We're delighted to have secured a spinner of Yuzvendra's quality for the last three Championship matches of the season," states Paul Downton, the club's head coach.