Shoaib Akhtar predicts first round exit for Pakistan at T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Malik expressed his disappointment on the country's selection committee over the squad picked for the T20 World Cup 2022. Pakistan on Thursday announced their team for the upcoming mega event that is slated to take place in October-November in Australia. The side will be led by Babar while Shadab Khan will be his deputy. The Pakistan squad for the world event looks quite similar to the one that competed in the recently-concluded Asia Cup.

Lashing out at the selectors, Akhtar said that the middle order of Pakistan's batting doesn't have depth. He fears that the team might even fail to advance to the semi-finals in Australia. I fear Pakistan might be knocked out of the first round itself with this middle order. The batting has been exposed, it doesn't have depth)," said Akhtar on his YouTube channel.

"Tough times for Pakistan cricket is coming. I really wish that Pakistan would have done a better selection than this," Akhtar continued in Hindi."If Pakistan manages to pull through with this team, I wish them best of luck, but I see the batting line-up getting exposed. I can't see the depth in their batting," he reiterated. In the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan will open its campaign against arch-rivals India on October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground. They defeated India for the first time in World Cup matches last year, and this time again, they will hope to repeat the same feat.