Shreyas Iyer ruled out of 3-match ODI series vs NZ

By IANS | Published: January 17, 2023 03:45 PM2023-01-17T15:45:03+5:302023-01-17T15:55:53+5:30

Mumbai, Jan 17 Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury.

He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Rajat Patidar as replacement for Shreyas Iyer, the BCCI said in a statement.

India play the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on January 18.

India's updated ODI squad against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik.

