Shreyas Iyer ruled out of ODI series against New Zealand due to back injury

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand due to a back injury. He will be heading to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for further assessment and management. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Rajat Patidar as a replacement for Shreyas Iyer,” BCCI said in a release. Rajat Patidar, who has been named as Iyer's replacement, is yet to get his India cap but has been part of the limited-overs squads before. However, it is unlikely that the Madhya Pradesh right-hander will get to make his debut in the first two matches of the series as Iyer's injury will open the door for Suryakumar Yadav.