Shreyas Iyer's Decision To Skip Ranji Trophy Sparks Scrutiny After NCA Declares Cricketer Fit

India batsman Shreyas Iyer has found himself in the spotlight after opting out of Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy quarter-final game against Baroda, citing back spasms. However, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) has now clarified that Iyer is completely fit and not suffering from any fresh injuries.

Notably, after failing to prove himself in the Indian team in the first two Test matches against England, Iyer was dropped from the squad, with Sarfaraz Khan replacing him. He was expected to play for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy to get back into the national team but interestingly, the batter opted out citing medical reasons. However, in an email to the selectors, Nitin Patel, the Head of Sports Science and Sports Medicine at the NCA, confirmed that there were no new injuries reported after Iyer’s departure from the national team.

Shreyas Iyer was fit and available for selection as per the handover report of the Indian team after the 2nd Test match against England. There are currently no fresh injuries reported as well after his departure from Team India,” Patel wrote in his email according to an NDTV report. This development has sparked serious doubts about Iyer's commitment towards domestic red-ball cricket. Iyer was dropped from the Indian side for the last three Tests against England after a prolonged dry run in red-ball cricket. He went without a half-century for 13 straight innings. He did indeed face difficulties in his lower back and groin area while batting during the second Test in Vizag but the BCCI medical team and the NCA staff declared him fit.