"Silence is the source of great strength": Virat Kohli's message after India's loss in WTC final

London [UK], June 11 : Star India batter Virat Kohli shared a quote from Chinese Philosopher Lao Tzu after India's heartbreaking loss in the World Test Championship final against Australia on Sunday.

India ended up losing the finale against a much more potent Australian side by 209 runs on Day-5 at the Oval in London.

Taking to Instagram Story to express his emotions after the soul-crushing defeat, he wrote, "Silence is the source of great strength."

On Day 5, the Indian team seemed to be going for the target after being at the receiving end for the better part of four days.

They did make a comeback with the ball on Day 2 but their batting turned out to be a major disappointment.

After being reduced to 93/3 at Tea on Day 4, India raised visions of an unlikely win, with Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli holding fort and leading the charge with the bat.

Kohli and Rahane were unbeaten at the crease as the stumps were drawn on Day 4.

However, a game-changing over by Scott Boland on Day 5 saw him trap Virat for 49 and Ravindra Jadeja for a duck, setting off India's collapse.

Rahane was dismissed by Mitchell Starc for 46 while Srikar Bharat (23) was sent back by Nathan Lyon.

The Indian batting line-up failed to put up a fight, being bundled out for 234 runs in 63.3 overs to hand Australia their first-ever WTC title.

Lyon was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, taking 4/41. Boland took 3/46 while Starc got 2 wickets. Skipper Pat Cummins got one wicket.

