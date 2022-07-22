Six CWG-bound cricket squad members await visa, less than 48 hours before departure

Six members of the Indian women's cricket contingent are yet to get visa, less than 48 hours before their departure for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.Women's cricket is making its debut at the Commonwealth Games. The Indian squad is currently training in Bengaluru and is scheduled to leave for Birmingham on Sunday.The BCCI is in touch with the Indian Olympic Association on the issue.

"Few of the visas came in today but they are still six left for processing including three players and three players support staff," an IOA source told PTI."The remaining should come by tomorrow. We have very little over control over the process anyway. There is summer rush and UK visas are taking time." The kits have not reached Bengaluru as well but the IOA official assured that it will be delivered by Saturday. The BCCI had announced a 15-member squad for the Games, beginning July 28. India open their campaign against the mighty Australia on July 29 before facing Pakistan on July 31. An eight member support staff was also named with three reserve players.



