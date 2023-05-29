SLC express willingness to host Asia Cup amid venue controversy

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday (May 29) said it is prepared to host the Asia Cup, should the Asian Cricket Council decide to allot the championship to the island nation. The SLC is prepared to host the Asia Cup at a short notice. The decision now is up to the ACC," a top SLC official told Cricbuzz on Monday after it emerged that the informal deliberations over the contentious event led to consensus that there should be only one venue for the event.

As it has in the recent past, the BCCI continues to oppose the hybrid model proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wherein the matches are hosted in Pakistan and UAE.The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had initially threatened to boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup in India should BCCI not change its stance.

However, later PCB Chairman Najam Sethi said he has proposed a hybrid model to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) whereby Pakistan and other nations will play in the country while matches involving Indian team will be held at a neutral venue.However, as per reports, the SLC and BCB officials have expressed their reservations at hosting a part of the event in the UAE. They have cited logistical issues as the reason.