Smriti Mandhana stays in top three; Deepti Sharma drops to third in ICC T20 rankings

New Delhi, Feb 7 India opener Smriti Mandhana continued to be in the top three while all-rounder Deepti Sharma slipped one place in the latest ICC Women's T20 rankings released on Tuesday.

Mandhana stays in the third spot despite being dismissed cheaply against South Africa tri-series final, though does drop from 731 to 722 rankings points, while Australia duo Tahlia McGrath and Beth Mooney hold onto first and second spots respectively.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur remained on 612 rankings points and equal with Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu after scoring 21 runs against South Africa, both moving into the top 10.

Deepti, on the other hand, slipped to third place in the all-rounder's list despite opening the bowling and taking 1-19 in the same tri-series final.

Sneh Rana was the big mover in the bowling rankings, rising four spots to sixth after claiming 2-21 in the final. England's Sophie Ecclestone maintained the top spot with 763 points.

A match-defining spell against India in a T20I tri-series final has propelled emerging South Africa spinner Nonkululek Mlaba to the second spot in just 27 matches with 753 rankings points.

