'Something to feel blessed about': Kohli on playing his 100th Test match

Ahead of his 100th Test match, India batter Virat Kohli said that he feels blessed to have the opportunity.

As India take on Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series, the former India captain will achieve the milestone of playing 100 matches in the longest format.

"I think my first Test hundred is something I remember very fondly. It's still very fresh in my memories. Also knowing the fact that it came in Australia, made it much more special. It was an overseas hundred for a young guy, wanting to establish himself in Test cricket," said Kohli in a video posted on BCCI.

"I have put in a lot of effort. I made sure that my core moral values should remain intact. Test cricket is the purest form of the game and I have given my heart and soul to this format. It feels great that I was able to contribute to my environment and the culture. It's a matter of pride and it is something to feel blessed about, as this opportunity comes very rarely," he added.

Kohli was slated to play his 100th Test during the South Africa series earlier this year, but as fate has it, he will reach the milestone in India itself with a 50 per cent crowd in attendance at the PCA Stadium, Mohali.

Earlier this year, Kohli stepped down as the Test leader but it was not before the batter left a lasting legacy as a captain in the longest format of the game.

The 33-year-old, who is responsible for creating a crop of fast-bowlers that can help the side take 20 wickets in any condition, will now be hoping to have a good run with the bat in all three formats of the game.

Kohli holds the record for most Test appearances as India Test captain (68) and he also holds the record for most Test wins by an Indian captain (40). Only Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting, and Steve Waugh have won more matches than Kohli as captain in Test cricket.

Kohli had first led the side in Test cricket in 2014 against Australia. His last game as captain was the Cape Town Test in South Africa, which India lost by seven wickets. Filling the shoes of MS Dhoni was not going to be easy, but Kohli quickly cemented his position as one of the best thinkers the country has seen in Test cricket.

( With inputs from ANI )

