Sourav Ganguly to replace Ricky Ponting as head coach of Delhi Capitals?

The Delhi team has once again lost their way in the IPL. Finalists in 2020, the Capitals have lost all five of their matches in IPL. In the absence of Rishabh Pant, stand-in captain David Warner has not been able to get his team together and despite individual brilliances, the Capitals have struggled to come together as a unit and as a result, find themselves in the middle of this losing streak. With loss to Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Capitals find themselves languishing at the bottom of the points table, yet to get off the mark.

According to News18 Cricket Next, it is believed that Ricky Ponting will resign from the head coach post-IPL 2023. Ricky Ponting has been the head coach of DC since 2018 and under his regime, DC went to the final of the IPL in the 2020 edition and has made steady progress.“But once things get over this season, expect developments. Unless the DC management can really pull a rabbit from under the hat. Ponting is very close to Pant and is a big fan of his abilities. He became a bigger fan after Pant starred with the bat in the Test series against Australia,” said the source. Sourav Ganguly, the current director of DC is expected to be the front-runner to take the role in IPL 2024 according to the source. Sourav Ganguly earlier was a part of DC in 2019 whose experience would be quite invaluable if he gets the post.“If Parth Jindal has his way then Ganguly is most likely to lead the new-look coaching staff before the 2024 season,” said the source.Ponting currently leads a jumbo coaching staff at the Capitals comprising James Hopes (bowling coach), Shane Watson (assistant coach), Pravin Amre (assistant coach), Ajit Agarkar (assistant coach), and Biju George (fielding coach).