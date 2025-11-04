Pakistan National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team: Dewald Brevis has been ruled out of South Africa’s three-match ODI series against Pakistan due to a low-grade shoulder muscle strain. The series begins on Tuesday in Faisalabad. Cricket South Africa confirmed that Brevis will remain with the team in Pakistan to undergo rehabilitation under the supervision of the Proteas medical staff. The board said his recovery will be closely monitored and that a replacement will be announced soon. “Momentum Multiply Titans batter Dewald Brevis has been ruled out of the three-match One-Day International series against Pakistan due to a low-grade shoulder muscle strain. He sustained the injury during the third T20 International at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday,” CSA said in a statement.

FAISALABAD: Momentum Multiply Titans batter Dewald Brevis has been ruled out of the three-match One-Day International series against Pakistan due to a low-grade shoulder muscle strain.



The injury is another setback for a South African side already without Kwena Maphaka and Anrich Nortje. The selectors have also rested Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada for the limited-overs leg of the tour.

Brevis picked up the injury during the third T20 International in Lahore on Saturday. He played all three T20Is in the series, but scored only 55 runs with knocks of 9, 25 and 21. Pakistan won the T20I series 2-1. The Test series had ended level at 1-1.

Brevis has played six ODIs so far and has scored 110 runs with a highest score of 49. His ODI career is still in its early phase and has yet to produce major returns.

Faisalabad is hosting men’s international cricket for the first time since 2008. All three ODIs will be played at the Iqbal Stadium.

South Africa will travel to India later this month for an all-format tour that includes two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

South Africa ODI Squad:

Matthew Breetzke (captain); Ottniel Baartman; Corbin Bosch; Nandre Burger; Quinton de Kock; Tony de Zorzi; Donovan Ferreira; Bjorn Fortuin; George Linde; Lungi Ngidi; Nqaba Peter; Lhuan-dre Pretorius; Sinethemba Qeshile.