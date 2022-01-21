South Africa vs India, 2nd ODI: SA register series win to go 2-0

The Proteas cruised to an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series with a seven-wicket over India in Paarl. Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan's 132-run opening stand helped the Proteas chase down a target of 287 with ease. In the end it was Markram and Van der Dussen who guided South Africa home. At the end of 31 overs, South Africa were 181/1, almost similar to India's 179/2. Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur picked one wicket each for India.

Earlier, visitors posted 287/6 in 50 overs with half-centuries from Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. Pant and Rahul added 115 runs for the third wicket which was the defining partnership of the Indian batting. Rahul also added 63 runs for the first wicket with Shikhar Dhawan. In the end, there was a good 48-run partnership between Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur in the last seven overs. Shardul was brilliant with the bat again as he scored 40 runs. For South Africa, Tabraiz Shamsi picked two wickets while Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram Keshav Maharaj got one each