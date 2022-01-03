South Africa vs India, 2nd Test: SA 35/1 at stumps, trail India by 167 runs

India won the toss and elected to bat first, however, their openers weren't able to impress, like they did at Centurion. Rahul did manage to score a fifty, but the Indian captain (in Kohli's absence) wasn't able to convert it into a big score. Pujara and Rahane failed yet again as Olivier got them in the same over. Jansen was impressive as the left-arm pacer claimed four wickets and kept the pressure on with his disciplined bowling.

India, who reached 146 for five at tea, added 56 runs for the loss of five wickets during the final session. Stand-in skipper K L Rahul (50) was the top-scorer for the visitors while R Ashwin (46) played a crucial knock towards the end of the innings. Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen (4/31) was the pick of the South Africa bowlers while Duanne Olivier (3/64) and Kagiso Rabada (3/64) also played their part in wrapping up Indian innings. South Africa were 35 for one at stumps in response to India’s 202

