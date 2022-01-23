South Africa vs India, 3rd ODI: India opt to bowl, KL Rahul makes 4 changes

India have made four changes in the third and final ODI against the Proteas. The hosts on the other hand, bring in an all-rounder for a specialist spinner.In the absence of Rabada and Nortje, the three South African spinners - Maharaj, Shamsi and Markram - have come to the party by scalping eight wickets in two matches.

The Indian tweakers, in contrast, have struggled with Ashwin and Chahal picking just one wicket apiece. Barring Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian bowling has been pedestrian in the ODIs. Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Prasaidh Krishna and Deepak Chahar come in. Ashwin, Shardul, Venkatesh Iyer and Bhuvi miss out. From squandering a 1-0 lead in the Tests to losing the ODI series with a game to go, the South African safari hasn't quite gone to plan for the Indians. Not only is the series sealed, these ODIs aren't under the World Cup Super League either. It's a dead rubber, but India would want to avoid a whitewash