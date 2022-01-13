South Africa vs India, 3rd Test: Pant - Kohli stand help India extend lead after middle order collapse

Rishabh Pant registered a half-century in the pre-Lunch session and has built a strong partnership with Virat Kohli on Day 3 in Cape Town. With both teams departing for Lunch, India are 130 for four in their second innings and lead by 143 runs. The duo will be aiming to add more runs and have performed brilliantly against South Africa's pace attack.

Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen have been in good form for the home side's bowling department and have taken two wickets each. Pujara and Rahane in the first couple of overs, it looked all doom and gloom for India, but Pant just proved why many tout him as the modern-day-Gilchrist of Test cricket. Skipper Kohli played the patient game and frustrated the bowlers while Pant took the aggressive route with a lot of premeditated options