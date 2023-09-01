South Africa's Keshav Maharaj available for 2nd T20I against Australia

Johannesburg [South Africa], September 1 : South Africa bowler Keshav Maharaj is on the brink of a comeback from injury and has been "cleared for selection" just in time for Proteas' white-ball squad for the ongoing series against Australia at home.

Cricket South Africa on Friday issued an injury update for three players during their ongoing white-ball series against Australia.

The left-arm spinner has been declared fit for the remainder of the T20I series against Australia and the ODI series that follows.

"Sisanda Magala has been ruled out of the second T20I against Australia due to a knee injury while Marco Jansen has been released from the squad to attend his sister's wedding," Proteas men's announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The South African medical team will monitor Magala going into the third T20I on Sunday after scans revealed an infrapatellar tendinopathy.

Fellow quick Wayne Parnell has developed a recurrence of a left shoulder injury. A further update is expected from CSA after scans are conducted.

In the first T20I, hosts South Africa suffered a massive 111-run defeat against Australia and will look forward to level the series with a win in the second match on Friday at the Kingsmead in Durban.

Young spinner Tanveer Sangha showcased his prowess against South Africa as Australia went 1-0 up in the three-match T20I series in style in Durban on Wednesday. His bowling figure of 4-31 was the best for a player making his debut for Australia.

His spin magic made short work of the hosts South Africa as Australia cruised comfortably towards a thumping 111-run victory. Australia set a massive target of 227 for the hosts with skipper Mitchell Marsh playing a captain's role and powering the visitors to the gigantic total with his unbeaten 92(49)*.

