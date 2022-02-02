Sreesanth expresses gratitude after making into final list of IPL 2022 auction

S Sreesanth is over the moon, after being included in the final list of players for IPL 2022 auction and took to social media to express his gratitude. The right-arm pacer last played for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2013. The veteran right-arm pacer took to Twitter to post a heartfelt message for his well-wishers after making the final auction list. Sreesanth has been registered for the player auction at a base price of Rs 50 lakh. He had also registered himself for the IPL 2021 auction but was not included in the final auction list.

The 38-year-old wrote, "Love u all..can't thank u all enough..lots of gratitude Thnks a lot..#grateful and alwys will be grateful to each and every try one of u..plss do keep me in ur prayers for final auction too.."om Nama Shivaya.."Sreesanth last represented Rajasthan Royals in the 6th edition of the T20 league. He has also been part of Punjab Kings and Kochi Tuskers Kerala. The 38-year-old pacer has dismissed 40 batsmen in 44 IPL matches. He has scalped 54 wickets in 65 T20s.The IPL 2022 auction will be taking place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. Since there's a mega auction this year, it will be a two-day event. The BCCI has also confirmed that the tournament will start in March and will end in the month of May. Sreesanth was charged with spot-fixing in 2013 with two other Rajasthan Royals (RR) teammates Ankeet Chavan and Ajjit Chadila.Sreesanth is a two-time Word Cup winner - 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup.